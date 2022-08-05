Wolves will only sell Adama Traore if price is right – Bruno Lage

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has told rival clubs that winger Adama Traore will only be sold if the price is right.

Traore is expected to leave Molineux this summer after returning from his half-season loan spell at Barcelona, but Lage insists the Spaniard can still play a key role for his side.

Lage said: “I want to keep these players because they are special players and they give me different solutions.

“With five subs, everyone needs to feel important and involved because you’re going to have more space for everyone.

“But in the end we need to understand there is a price for every player and if the price comes in and is good for the player and good for the club, then it’s ok, we need to accept.

“But at the moment they are our players and for them to go, the other teams need to pay the money we think we need to buy two players because they are very important.”

Traore, unavailable for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Leeds due to a hamstring strain, has one year left on his contract at Molineux.

The 26-year-old turned down Wolves’ attempts to extend his deal at the end of last year before his loan move to Barca, who have not taken up their £29million option to sign him permanently.

Top-flight rivals West Ham and Everton have been linked with the player, who has impressed Lage with his professionalism since returning to the club.

Lage added: “I like him. What I want is to have solutions and for me to make the best decisions.

“I like his game. I like the way he works every day. He came (back) with a small problem from his holidays and he didn’t say anything and started working with the first team.

“First game, he scored and he didn’t feel anything and then when we tested him he had a little problem, so that’s why he stopped, but he started the pre-season very well.”