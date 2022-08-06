Another Sweet success for Johnstons with Lakota Sioux

Lakota Sioux enhanced the fine record of Mark and Charlie Johnston’s Kingsley Park yard in the Jewson Sweet Solera Stakes when scoring in the Newmarket feature on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Johnston, who first won the Group Three contest with Jural in 1994, and has four victories in the seven-furlong event against his name in total, was winning the prize in conjunction with son and joint-trainer Charlie for the first time.

There's that customary flash of the tail! Lakota Sioux holds on to win the Jewson Sweet Solera Stakes 🥇#ITVRacing | @NewmarketRace | @the_doyler | @Johnston_Racing pic.twitter.com/x465K0hIV7 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) August 6, 2022

An impressive winner at Lingfield before placing in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, the 100-30 second-favourite appeared to be travelling best as the remainder of the six-strong field began to toil.

And although drifting across to the stands rail and also showing her customary flash of the tail in the closing stages, she proved much too strong for her rivals, with the James Doyle-ridden filly holding on by three-quarters of a length from Dandy Alys.

Charlie Johnston said: “Every time I see her in the paddock I think how the hell did I buy her for £15,000, as she is a gorgeous filly.

“She was difficult to break in early on. I remember it vividly early on as she was one of our worst problem children in the winter.

“The tail has been a theme from day one. But every jockey that has ridden her, they don’t come in and say it feels real ungenuine and she is not trying. You can’t question her attitude there.

“She toughed it out well. This has been the plan since Ascot. I thought this track would be ideal for her.

“I knew Dance In The Grass was going to go to Sandown and I wanted to keep them apart, but now that will be even more difficult as the May Hill looks the spot for both of them.

“How she has finished there maybe we should stick to seven. There is the Rockfel, but she is in the Moyglare.”