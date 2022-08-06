Winning return to National League for York

York marked their return to the National League with a 2-0 victory over Woking at the LNER Community Stadium.
John Askey’s York came close to opening the scoring in stunning fashion after 33 minutes when Luke James’ bicycle kick struck a post.
The Minstermen only had to wait a further three minutes to take the lead, though, when Maz Kouhyar capitalised on a mistake to run through on goal and place his shot into the bottom corner.
A short-corner routine led to York’s second after 56 minutes when the ball was worked to Michael Duckworth to fire into the bottom corner.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.