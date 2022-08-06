Riley Harbottle scores only goal as Mansfield take the points against Tranmere

Mansfield picked up their first points of the season following a battling 1-0 win over Tranmere in League One as Riley Harbottle’s second-half header proved to be the difference in a game of few clear-cut chances.

Rovers came close to opening the scoring after 30 minutes through Kane Hemmings, before John-Joe O’Toole had a shot cleared off the line.

Paul Lewis missed a great chance to equalise when he scuffed a shot straight at the keeper in the closing stages.

Tranmere had early penalty shouts waved away when Elliott Nevitt went down under pressure.

Hiram Boateng had a shot saved after 11 minutes before Reece McAlear drilled over.

Christy Pym saved from Hemmings following a poor back-pass with 30 minutes gone.

O’Toole had an attempt cleared off the line by Hemmings five minutes before the break.

Mansfield broke the deadlock when Harbottle headed home following Boateng’s 60th-minute corner.

Pym made a good fingertip save to keep out Ethan Bristow’s header.

Lewis found space but could only fire tamely at Pym with five minutes to go.