Search

06 Aug 2022

Leyton Orient make it two wins from two with victory at Crawley

Leyton Orient make it two wins from two with victory at Crawley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 6:42 PM

Tom James hit his second goal in successive games as Leyton Orient made it two league wins out of two with a 1-0 victory at Crawley.

The hosts, beaten by the same scoreline at Carlisle in their opening game, again struggled for fluency and rarely threatened to get on terms.

Crawley welcomed a bumper crowd of nearly 4,000 after the new owners reduced season ticket prices, and new boss Kevin Betsy promised “real positivity” in his first home game in charge.

The Reds threatened in the 19th minute when debutant Teddy Jenks set up James Tilley but he drilled a low shot wide of the post from 12 yards.

Crawley defender George Francomb blocked a shot by George Moncur before a low drive from Theo Archibald was saved by Corey Addai, who was making his first EFL start.

Orient took the lead in tremendous style only five minutes after the break when Crawley only half cleared a corner and full-back James unleashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area to record his second goal in two games in front of the O’s fans.

Crawley later had a let off when substitute Paul Smyth got clean through but dragged his shot wide.

Substitute Kwesi Appiah forced Lawrence Vigouroux to save in stoppage time, but the O’s held on comfortably.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media