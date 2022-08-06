Search

06 Aug 2022

Jim Goodwin not getting carried away with Aberdeen’s win over 10-man St Mirren

Jim Goodwin not getting carried away with Aberdeen’s win over 10-man St Mirren

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 7:19 PM

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin refused to get carried away after his side routed 10-man St Mirren 4-1 to record a first league win of the season.

The hosts were in total control of the match from the moment former Don Declan Gallagher was dismissed after 22 minutes, with Bojan Miovski netting from the penalty spot and then adding a second.

Substitute Leighton Clarkson then fired home a stunning third on the stroke of half-time, and although Jonah Ayunga pulled one back from the penalty spot, Luis Lopes sealed the win with a late fourth for the home side.

Goodwin said: “We’re obviously delighted with the result and the overall performance. As always, there’s parts we can do better – we let the tempo drop in the second half but I can’t be too critical.

“We want to be entertaining for the fans and I think they saw that with some of the goals we scored.

“As much as I want the fans to go away excited, we were up against 10 men for large periods of the game, so we should be able to win the game.

“But some of the football we played was very exciting and entertaining which is what we’re looking for.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson was able to look for the positives, but admitted that Gallagher’s red card was costly.

He said: “When you come here with 11 men it’s a tough game with the amount of money Aberdeen have spent and the squad they’ve put together.

“For 22 minutes I thought we were excellent, but once the penalty decision and red card happen, the game plan is out the window. It’s a double whammy.

“Declan is adamant it hit his chest and not his arm, but whether you have 11 men or 10 men, the second and fourth goals are certainly preventable.

“The second goal killed us as had we gone in at half-time at 1-0 it’s a different game.

“Lady Luck isn’t shining on us at the moment. I can’t ask too much more in terms of effort and application. I’m not going to get too down. Results haven’t been what we want so far, but we’ve opportunities to rectify that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media