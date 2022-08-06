Two wins from two for Airdrieonians and Dunfermline

Airdrieonians and Dunfermline top cinch League One after wrapping up their second successive victories.

Calum Gallagher (two), Gabby McGill and substitute Salim Kouider-Aissa were on target as Airdrieonians brushed aside Falkirk 4-0 at Excelsior Stadium.

Lewis McCann (two) and Chris Mochrie were on target for the Pars in their 3-0 win at Edinburgh. McCann also had a penalty saved by Robbie Mutch in the first half, with Jack Brydon dismissed for fouling Craig Wighton.

Newly-promoted Kelty Hearts remain winless after a 3-1 loss at Alloa. Stefan Scougall opened the scoring before Brad Rodden’s second-half double. Andy Graham’s 87th-minute own goal was little consolation for the visitors.

Peterhead hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Clyde, in a game where all the goals came in the first 29 minutes.

Ola Ademayo and Connor O’Keefe were on target for Peterhead after Jordan Allan and Ross Cunningham had given Clyde a 2-0 lead inside 19 minutes. Allan was dismissed for Clyde in the second half, after Cunningham had seen a penalty saved.

Montrose and Queen of the South played out a goalless draw at Links Park – another game where there was another missed spot-kick. Doonhamers goalkeeper Max Currie kept out Graham Webster’s effort for the home side.