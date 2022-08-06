Search

06 Aug 2022

Two wins from two for Airdrieonians and Dunfermline

Two wins from two for Airdrieonians and Dunfermline

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Aug 2022 7:26 PM

Airdrieonians and Dunfermline top cinch League One after wrapping up their second successive victories.

Calum Gallagher (two), Gabby McGill and substitute Salim Kouider-Aissa were on target as Airdrieonians brushed aside Falkirk 4-0 at Excelsior Stadium.

Lewis McCann (two) and Chris Mochrie were on target for the Pars in their 3-0 win at Edinburgh. McCann also had a penalty saved by Robbie Mutch in the first half, with Jack Brydon dismissed for fouling Craig Wighton.

Newly-promoted Kelty Hearts remain winless after a 3-1 loss at Alloa. Stefan Scougall opened the scoring before Brad Rodden’s second-half double. Andy Graham’s 87th-minute own goal was little consolation for the visitors.

Peterhead hit back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Clyde, in a game where all the goals came in the first 29 minutes.

Ola Ademayo and Connor O’Keefe were on target for Peterhead after Jordan Allan and Ross Cunningham had given Clyde a 2-0 lead inside 19 minutes. Allan was dismissed for Clyde in the second half, after Cunningham had seen a penalty saved.

Montrose and Queen of the South played out a goalless draw at Links Park – another game where there was another missed spot-kick. Doonhamers goalkeeper Max Currie kept out Graham Webster’s effort for the home side.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media