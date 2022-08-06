FPL woe for Richards and Crouch – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.
Micah Richards celebrated prematurely in fantasy football.
But he was still doing better than Peter Crouch.
And Japhet Tanganga.
Jamie Carragher bloody loves football.
Rio Ferdinand had an unusual request.
Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka were happy with Arsenal’s night’s work.
Everton’s thoughts were with Ben Godfrey.
England celebrated Jamaica Independence Day.
Middlesbrough’s first half did not impress their former striker.
What a performance.
Sam Billings wanted some advice.
Pat Cummins was out in the fresh air.
Genie Bouchard got closer.
Will Carling heaped praise on Australia captain Michael Hooper following his decision to withdraw from his side’s clash with Argentina.
