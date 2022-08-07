Menuisier planning Melrose mission for Caius Chorister

The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York is the next port of call for David Menuisier’s ever-improving Caius Chorister, having brought up a five-timer in style at Goodwood.

The daughter of Golden Horn was a maiden when making her fifth career start at Yarmouth in May, but has been unbeaten since and showed plenty of tenacity in the hands of Benoit De La Sayette to pull out extra on the Sussex Downs most recently.

Having improved just shy of 40lb since beginning her winning sequence, Menuisier is keen to test the waters over 14 furlongs by stepping the filly up in trip on the Knavesmire later this month.

Caius Chorister has also been handed a speculative entry for the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in case the game three-year-old keeps defying expectation, despite the handler admitting that is just a dream at this stage.

“She is a big star, I wish I had a few more like her in the stable, she’s exceptional really,” said Menuisier.

“She has really caught us by surprise as we never anticipated it, there is nothing in her work that would make you believe she is improving big time, but she is.

5️⃣-timer landed for the loveable Caius Chorister ♥️ This plucky filly first won off 53 & now strikes at @Goodwood_Races off a mark of 85 for local trainer @DavidMenuisier with Benoit De La Sayette doing the steering pic.twitter.com/iGTz1iKhNy — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 29, 2022

“All things being equal, she will go for the Melrose at York and then we will see.

“She’s entered in the Fillies and Mares on Champions Day, but as a really fancy entry – we are far from being able to run in a race like this. I’m quite amazed she’s 33-1 with some bookmakers, she should be 5,000-1. It is unbelievable really to consider entering her in a race like this.

“She’s improved by nearly 40lb in the last few months. That is why I’m inclined to err on the side of caution as I don’t know where she may end up.

“But we are allowed to dream and she’s earned a few pounds, so I’m allowed to make a few nice entries.”