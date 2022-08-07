Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.
Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.
Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.
“We knew there were a few big, strong teams here, so the plan was to just try and follow any moves and don’t actually do any work,” said Evans.
“Then, if it came to a bunch sprint, we would do what we could (and) wing it. It worked pretty well.”
Evans has won two silvers and a bronze, but added: “I will have to come back in four years as there is one missing that I really want to try and get. But it has been a brilliant Games for me.”
Met Éireann says a hot spell will develop from Wednesday and continue through the rest of the week and the weekend
It is hoped that construction of the development at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar will commence in late 2023 with completion in 2026
The event is free of charge and will take place on the pier at West End, Bundoran from 1 to 4pm on Sunday, August 21
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.