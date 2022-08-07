Search

07 Aug 2022

Piechulek’s confidence growing in Tasso’s Arc repeat bid

Piechulek’s confidence growing in Tasso’s Arc repeat bid

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 1:34 PM

Rene Piechulek believes Torquator Tasso has every chance of successfully defending his Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title in the autumn.

The five-year-old was a shock winner of the ParisLongchamp highlight last year, triumphing at huge odds for trainer Marcel Weiss and his rider Piechulek having won the Group One Grosser Preis von Baden as his warm up event.

Torquator Tasso disappointed on his return this season, but having bounced back to winning form in a Hamburg Group Two, he finished a fine second behind Pyledriver in the King George at Ascot last month on unsuitably quick ground.

A repeat in the Grosser Preis von Baden is next on the agenda on September 4, with Piechulek reporting the son of Adlerflug to be in good form at home.

He said: “He is OK. He is fine. When he came back from the King George, the trainer was happy with him.

“He ran a perfect race. Everyone was happy – the trainer, the owner and me. Next stop Baden-Baden.

“The plan is working at the moment. He knows he is up to any race – a fast race, slow race. He loves racing and loves soft ground. He is a really good horse – he has won four Group Ones.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on him again in the Arc. You would like to think he would have every chance again.”

Torquator Tasso is a general 7-1 chance for the Arc on October 1.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media