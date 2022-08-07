Aaron Ramsey makes immediate impact at Nice

Aaron Ramsey scored one minute after coming off the bench to rescue a 1-1 draw on his debut for Nice in their Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.
The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder joined the French club on a free transfer earlier this month.
He started Sunday’s fixture as a substitute before he replaced Calvin Stengs with just 13 minutes remaining at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse.
And at the same ground as he netted for Wales in their 3-0 win against Russia at Euro 2016, Ramsey found the back of the net.
Following a driving run from Bilal Brahimi, Ramsey latched onto his team-mate’s pass before executing a fine finish.
Until Ramsey’s intervention, Toulouse had looked on course for victory after Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone.
