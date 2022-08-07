Alpinista to chase five-timer in Yorkshire Oaks

Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista will attempt to win her fifth Group One in a row in York’s Darley Yorkshire Oaks on August 18.

So far all her top-level successes have come overseas, with three in Germany last season and on her only start to date this season at Saint-Cloud.

She could face her toughest test yet on the Knavesmire, though, with Oaks one-two Tuesday and Emily Upjohn and Jessie Harrington’s Irish Oaks winner Magical Lagoon all in contention, along with Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco.

“She was great last time and we’ll see her at York when Jessie Harrington and all those people will be trying to stop her winning five Group Ones in a row,” Prescott told Sky Sports Racing.

“She’s fine, I think she was only just there for Saint-Cloud when it all went my way, I was lucky. Whether everything will go my way at York is another thing.

“I think a little bit of the talk about her not being quite ready for it was because I’d said to everybody she hadn’t come in her coat, so it was easy for everyone to say it without fear of contradiction – I’d dug my own grave a bit there!”

Alpinista is as low as 9-4 with William Hill for the York contest.