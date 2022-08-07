Search

07 Aug 2022

Quinn sets out Breeders’ Cup aim for Deauville victor Highfield Princess

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Aug 2022 5:46 PM

John Quinn is targeting the Breeders’ Cup with his star mare Highfield Princess following her success in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

It was a first Group One win for the five-year-old and her jockey Jason Hart, who took the race by the scruff of the neck entering the final two furlongs.

The victory caps an impressive rise through the ranks, having won a handicap at Ayr off a mark of 58 just under two years ago.

She progressed to triumph at Royal Ascot last season over seven furlongs – again in handicap company – but this season her form has reached new heights, winning on All-Weather Finals Day and a Group Two at York before going close at Royal Ascot last time out.

Having burned off Naval Crown, who won the Platinum Jubilee at Ascot, a furlong out, she had to be game to fend off Minzaal and Garrus by three-quarters of a length and a head.

“She’s some mare. She’s just continued to progress,” said Quinn.

“We didn’t take her to Newmarket for the July Cup as it’s impossible to have an easy race in that and we’ve had this race in mind all season. She stays so well the trip was bound to suit.

“She’s in the Nunthorpe and she’s in the Haydock race (Sprint Cup), but our end game is the Breeders’ Cup.

“There’s the five-and-a-half-furlong sprint but there’s also a seven-furlong Grade One for fillies only on the dirt and that really appeals to us.

“I’d say the Nunthorpe is unlikely. She’s in the Flying Five at the Curragh and I like the look of that as it’s a win-and-you’re-in for the Breeders’ Cup, everything is paid for and the timing is perfect.

“I’ll also run her in the Abbaye because she was second to Tone The Barone over five when I was getting her ready for Newcastle (Finals Day) and she’d have won with a clear run.

“Haydock and Ascot on Champions Day have to be considered, but for me it will be the Flying Five, the Abbbaye and the Breeders’ Cup – or if something came up we’d seriously consider Haydock.

“She’s the best. She ran a mighty race at Ascot, beaten just over a length and it didn’t quite fall for her. She went in under the radar today and didn’t deserve to. She was a bigger price than some she finished in front of at Ascot.

“All season the races in our heads were the Duke of York, Royal Ascot, the Maurice de Gheest and the Breeders’ Cup.

“It’s great to have a Group One winner for me and my family and for Yorkshire.

“The Wow Signal was a phenomenal horse, he won the Coventry and the Morny, but she’s snapping at his tail now. She’s five but she didn’t race at two and I think that has been massive. Her owner was very patient and it’s paid off.”

Hart told Sky Sports Racing: “The boss had this race mapped out after Ascot and he is never far wrong when he targets one.

“She’s really special. She’s owned by John Fairley who owns John’s yard, he also bred her so it’s very special.”

Of his first victory at the top level, Hart added: “Obviously these are the races everyone wants to ride in.

“I’ve had a couple of near-misses, in the Abbaye with El Astronaute and Safe Voyage in the Foret, but it’s nice to come here and get a Group One.

“She’s very versatile regards trip and I was a small bit worried about the ground, but she proved me wrong.”

Paddy Power make Highfield Princess a 5-1 chance for the Flying Five on Irish Champions Weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media