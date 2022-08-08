England win Commonwealth hockey bronze after fighting back to beat South Africa

England secured men’s hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games by beating South Africa 6-3 in a remarkable contest at the University of Birmingham.

South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.

Matthew Guise-Brown, Mustapha Cassiem and Nqobile Ntuli were on target for visitors who ran out of steam in the final two quarters.

Huge credit to this team and staff. Overcome injuries before and during the event. Bounced back from big disappointment. Well done guys.

Skipper Wallace said: “Our target going into the tournament was winning a gold medal and that’s the direction our group want to go in.

“But we’ve picked ourselves up from the other night and to get a win like that was really good.

“There was a Commonwealth Games medal on the line and to get that we’re delighted.

“Six months ago we didn’t have a coach and we were a demotivated group after Tokyo with the way that went in the quarter-final.

“But I think there’s huge excitement building around England hockey, both the men’s and the women’s, and we are definitely on the right track going towards Paris (2024 Olympics).”