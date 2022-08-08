Bradsell sidelined until next year after Phoenix injury

Royal Ascot hero Bradsell will be out of action until next season after suffering an injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A nine-length winner on his York debut, Archie Watson’s exciting colt followed up in some style when landing the Coventry Stakes in June.

On the strength of that performance Bradsell was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in Ireland, but stumbled leaving the starting stalls and was ultimately well beaten in fourth behind the hugely-impressive Little Big Bear.

"That was mightily impressive!" An absolutely spectacular display from Little Big Bear 🐻 in the @keeneland Phoenix Stakes @curraghrace – with Bradsell only fourth@coolmorestud | @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/43xQdmXjqJ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 6, 2022

Watson revealed on Monday that his star youngster had returned with a problem that will ultimately rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

“Bradsell unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday,” the trainer said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the team at Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital for their excellent veterinary care and attention.

“I am naturally very disappointed for Victorious Racing (owners) and all the team at Saxon Gate, but we look forward to having him back on the racecourse in 2023.”