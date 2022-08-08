Search

08 Aug 2022

Bradsell sidelined until next year after Phoenix injury

Bradsell sidelined until next year after Phoenix injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 2:39 PM

Royal Ascot hero Bradsell will be out of action until next season after suffering an injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

A nine-length winner on his York debut, Archie Watson’s exciting colt followed up in some style when landing the Coventry Stakes in June.

On the strength of that performance Bradsell was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in Ireland, but stumbled leaving the starting stalls and was ultimately well beaten in fourth behind the hugely-impressive Little Big Bear.

Watson revealed on Monday that his star youngster had returned with a problem that will ultimately rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

“Bradsell unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday,” the trainer said in a statement.

“I would like to thank the team at Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital for their excellent veterinary care and attention.

“I am naturally very disappointed for Victorious Racing (owners) and all the team at Saxon Gate, but we look forward to having him back on the racecourse in 2023.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media