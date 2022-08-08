Search

08 Aug 2022

Jon Brady expected to shuffle pack for Northampton’s tie against Wycombe

Jon Brady expected to shuffle pack for Northampton’s tie against Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 3:05 PM

Northampton manager Jon Brady looks set to shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup first-round clash at home to Wycombe on Tuesday.

The Cobblers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Grimsby last weekend but have made a strong start to the new Sky Bet League Two campaign with four points from a possible six.

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie impressed during a 45-minute cameo following an ankle issue and looks set to be given his full debut in midweek.

Marc Leonard, on loan from Brighton, has been introduced twice as a substitute by Brady, who admitted on Saturday “a lot of boys on the bench are chomping at the bit.” Ben Fox is fit again but Aaron McGowan (knee) and Akin Odimayo (knock) remain out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is also set to rotate having shouldered the blame for their 3-0 loss at Bolton last time out.

Nick Freeman continued his comeback from a serious knee injury with another appearance off the bench and could make his first competitive start in 12 months on Tuesday.

D’Mani Mellor is also pushing for an opportunity but Chris Forino and Curtis Thompson are still sidelined.

The Chairboys made the third round last year before they lost heavily to Manchester City while Northampton exited in round two.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media