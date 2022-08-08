Search

08 Aug 2022

Liam Pitchford beaten in men’s table tennis final at Commonwealth Games

Liam Pitchford beaten in men’s table tennis final at Commonwealth Games

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 3:32 PM

England’s Liam Pitchford had to settle for silver as he lost to India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in the men’s singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games.

Pitchford won the first game but Achanta – the bronze medallist four years ago on the Gold Coast – bounced back to seal a 4-1 victory and take gold.

The silver is Pitchford’s third medal of the Games, adding to gold in the doubles and bronze in the team event.

“It was a difficult match, honestly he (Achanta) played unbelievably well and credit to him,” Pitchford said.

“I think honestly after the first set and a half I didn’t really know where to play against him.

“He was just there, he knew every ball where I was playing and he was just solid and I probably got caught up in trying to hit the ball past him and he was just waiting.

“If you told me two or three weeks ago that I’d get a silver medal in the singles I’d have bitten your hand off.

“People don’t know what goes on behind the scenes and it’s been tough and honestly I’ve been close to not even stepping out on the court anymore, so to come and get to a final…

“I just didn’t have anything left today, but I’m proud that I came out and I’ve got a silver medal away from the event.”

Wales took bronze in the women’s doubles as Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey secured a 3-1 win over their opponents from Singapore.

Hursey said: “We could easily have lost the first two sets, but we got through it. We both played absolutely amazing. We were both nervous but we got through it in the end.

“We trained for it and we deserved to win that medal. I was so happy at the end. I was in tears, too.”

England’s Paul Drinkhall narrowly missed out on bronze after coming from three games behind before losing 4-3 to India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Gnanasekaran looked like he had the bronze wrapped up before Drinkhall pulled off a remarkable comeback to level, but the Indian managed to stay cool and see the deciding game out.

“It’s been really good support all the time, I think we like an underdog in England and Britain so at 3-0 that’s what I was and I almost pulled it off,” Drinkhall said.

“I think I gave it everything I had to give. I found something a little bit too late. Even in the last set I gave myself a chance but it was too late.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media