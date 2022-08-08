Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Wigan clash

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has decisions to make ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Sky Bet Championship side Wigan.

Brown made four changes from the opening-day fixture for Saturday’s 2-1 League One victory over Plymouth as Josh Earl, Shaun Rooney, Ellis Harrison and Callum Morton were drafted in.

Carl Johnston, who had started at Port Vale, was used as a late substitute while Harrison Holgate also made the match day squad, but Shayden Morris did not and nor did Promise Omochere.

Former Bohemians striker Omochere is facing several weeks on the sidelines after fracturing an eye socket 73 minutes into his competitive debut for the club at Vale Park, while midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu limped out of Saturday’s win with cramp and will be assessed.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson will check on defender Jack Whatmough after he missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw at relegated Norwich.

Whatmough sat out the trip to Carrow Road after limping off during the 0-0 opening-day draw with Preston and was replaced by Jason Kerr at the weekend.

Summer signing Ryan Nyambe was handed a competitive debut as a late substitute and the former Blackburn man will hope for a more prolonged opportunity to prove himself this time around.

Striker Stephen Humphrys has had to make do with late cameos in both league games to date and will be pushing for inclusion along with the likes of Graeme Shinnie and Thelo Aasgaard.