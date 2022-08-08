Search

08 Aug 2022

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could ring the changes for Swansea clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is set to make changes for the Carabao Cup clash with Swansea.

Robinson will have one eye on Saturday’s Sky Bet League One trip to Bristol Rovers, which has a 12.30pm kick-off, as he contemplates some squad rotation.

One player who will not be involved against the Swans, though, is 17-year-old striker Gatlin O’Donkor.

O’Donkor, who was an unused substitute for Oxford’s opener against Derby, suffered an ankle injury in training and is set to undergo a scan.

Wales international Joe Allen is on course to make his first appearance of the season for Swansea.

Allen sat out the Championship games against Rotherham and Blackburn while he continued his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered on Wales duty in June.

Swansea boss Russell Martin is unlikely to make wholesale changes as his team look for a first win this term.

Like Allen, Wales Under-21 international Dan Williams is poised for an opportunity, setting off on the comeback trail following ankle trouble.

