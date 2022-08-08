Wade Elliott plans on rotating his Cheltenham squad for Carabao Cup tie

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott intends to make changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Exeter.

Elliott, who has no new selection issues, said “some lads need an opportunity and a chance to play” at his pre-match press conference.

Defender Ben Williams will not be rushed back after missing Saturday’s 1-0 League One loss at Barnsley due to a back injury.

Matty Blair has missed the Robins’ opening two matches of the season because of a knee issue and is unlikely to be involved.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor appears to have no fresh injury concerns but may also opt for rotation.

Taylor is eager to bolster his small squad in the loan market, particularly in attack where he admits the Grecians are “one injury away from being drastically short”.

Forward Sam Nombe overcame cramp to start and score in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Port Vale and may be protected, while goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will hope to retain his starting role having made his club debut at the weekend.

City midfielder Kyle Taylor is set to miss the rest of the calendar year with a serious knee injury sustained in March.