08 Aug 2022

Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton

08 Aug 2022 4:57 PM

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton.

The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint.

Fellow forward Mo Eisa is already absent with an ankle injury as Dons continue to chase their first goal of the campaign.

Daniel Harvie (knee) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) are also out but Josh McEachran could come back into contention.

Sutton will assess the fitness of Ben Goodliffe and Will Randall ahead of the trip.

The pair were injured in the opening weekend draw at Newport and were absent from the League Two defeat at Doncaster last time out.

Kwame Thomas is pushing to make his full debut having joined from Wrexham in the summer.

Other names will be hoping to be recalled, with the likes of Harry Beautyman and Kylian Kouassi among those who could come in.

