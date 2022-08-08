Blackpool’s injury problems show little sign of abating ahead of Barrow clash

Blackpool remain without a host of players as they take on Barrow in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Bloomfield Road.

Left-back James Husband is nearing a return from the hamstring injury he suffered last season but this fixture comes too soon.

Doug Tharme, Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley and Keshi Anderson are all out.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino could make his first start after appearing as a substitute against Stoke at the weekend.

Barrow will check on George Ray after the defender suffered an ankle injury in the early stages of Saturday’s victory over Bradford.

Ray was replaced after just 15 minutes by Chelsea loanee Sam McClelland, who could now return to the starting line-up.

Manager Pete Wild may hand first opportunities to new signings Benni Smales-Braithwaite and Myles Kenlock after neither player made the bench at the weekend.

The Bluebirds announced the signing of striker David Moyo on Monday but he is still awaiting international clearance and may not be involved.