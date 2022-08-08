John Lundstram warns Union Saint-Gilloise that Rangers are ‘raring to go’

John Lundstram has warned Royal Union Saint-Gilloise they are in for a rude awakening at Ibrox on Tuesday if they believe their Champions League qualifier with Rangers is already done and dusted.

The Belgians were in party mode after their 2-0 first-leg win over the Scots in Leuven last Tuesday.

Lundstram feels Union are making a big mistake if they write off the Europa League finalists’ prospects of turning the tie around at Ibrox.

Asked if he suspected the Belgians already feel they have won the tie, the Gers midfielder said: “A wee bit, you could say that, yeah.

“They are coming to a really tough place. I am not sure they have really taken that in mind yet, where they are coming to and what a big venue it is. We are just raring to go, we absolutely can’t wait to get out there and put right where we disappointed ourselves last week.”

Lundstram feels Union’s reaction to the first-leg victory was “a touch disrespectful”.

“You can use whatever motivation you need for this game,” he said. “Everyone is different. But we have certainly all seen it, we certainly all know it is there and is a touch disrespectful, if you want to say.

“Listen, we are ready and whatever motivation you need, you can use what you like. We just need to turn up and we will.”

Lundstram expects he and his colleagues to make amends for their poor performance in Belgium last week as they bid to set up a play-off round tie with PSV Eindhoven or Monaco.

“We were frustrated we couldn’t perform to the levels we know we can,” he said. “We know we’re a lot better than what we showed that night so it’s up to us to show that tomorrow. We’re going into the game to win and to win by more than two goals.”