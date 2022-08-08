Search

08 Aug 2022

Accrington set to be without Jay Rich-Baghuelou for Tranmere tie

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 5:56 PM

Accrington are set to be without defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou for their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Tranmere.

Rich-Baghuelou was forced off after 21 minutes of Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury with an ankle injury and the club are waiting to learn the extent of the problem.

Ryan Astley, who replaced him at the weekend having recently overcome injury himself, could continue.

Defender Michael Nottingham and midfielder David Morgan remain on the sidelines.

Tranmere will give fitness checks to a trio of players ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Jordan Turnbull, Ben Hockenhull and Joel Mumbongo are all hoping to make their first appearances of the season after lay-offs.

Forward Mumbongo has been out since suffering injury while on loan at Stanley from parent club Burnley last December.

Charlie Jolley, Tom Davies and Kieron Morris all remain sidelined.

Local News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

