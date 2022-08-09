Everton forward Nathan Broadhead joins Wigan on loan

Wigan have announced the signing of Nathan Broadhead on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton.
The 24-year-old has joined the Latics following a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season which saw them promoted from Sky Bet League One.
Having had a previous loan spell in the third tier with Burton, the forward makes the step up to the Championship for the first time.
He told Wigan’s website: “It’s a massive challenge to prove myself in the Championship and hopefully I can score many goals for Wigan.
“I’m very excited for the challenge ahead and I’m buzzing to be here.
“It’s a good environment and it makes sense for myself. The manager persuaded me to come here so I’m looking forward to it.”
