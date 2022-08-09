Search

09 Aug 2022

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan banned for Barnsley clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 2:13 PM

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan will sit out Wednesday night’s Carabao first-round clash with Barnsley through suspension.

The Republic of Ireland international was sent off late in Saturday’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat at QPR for bringing down substitute Macauley Bonne and will serve a one-match ban as a result.

Manager Chris Wilder has indicated he will make changes in addition to replacing Lenihan as he attempts to protect key players in a squad he hopes to boost further during what remains of the summer transfer window, and to cover those men carrying bumps and bruises from the weekend.

Wilder is also keen to give experience to some of his younger players with midfielders Caolan Boyd-Munce, 22, and Hayden Hackney, 20, and 17-year-old striker Sonny Finch among those who could get a chance.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff is likely to be without defender Nicky Cadden and midfielder Matty Wolfe.

Cadden picked up a calf problem during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 League One victory over Cheltenham and although he is expected to miss the Boro game, he could return for Saturday’s trip to Derby, while Wolfe suffered a knee injury in training last week and is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Manchester City loanee Slobodan Tedic could be involved for the first time, but not from the start as the striker continues to build up match fitness.

Robbie Cundy, Luca Connell and Devante Cole made way for Conor McCarthy, Luke Thomas and James Norwood at the weekend and will hope for another chance in the cup tie.

