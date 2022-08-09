Search

09 Aug 2022

Darren Moore to assess Sheffield Wednesday squad before tie with Sunderland

09 Aug 2022 4:15 PM

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will assess the effects of the new season to date on his players before picking a team to face Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Experienced midfielder Barry Bannan picked up a minor knee problem in Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One win at MK Dons, and he will be among those players checked ahead of kick-off.

Defender Akin Famewo, however, is a bigger doubt after limping off at the weekend with a muscle injury.

Striker Lee Gregory is available once again after serving a one-match ban, while Dominic Iorfa, George Byers and Jack Hunt, who also made way at Stadium MK, will be among those hoping for an opportunity.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has no fresh selection problems as he prepares to return to the scene of the club’s play-off semi-final triumph at the end of last season.

Only defender Niall Huggins is missing as he continues to work his way back from back and heel injuries, although Neil has hinted he will use the depth of his squad.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms will hope for another start after marking his competitive debut with two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win at Bristol City.

Summer signings Aji Alese and Leon Dajaku both made first appearances of the campaign from the bench and will be looking for further involvement, as will the likes of Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Patrick Roberts.

