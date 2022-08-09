Search

09 Aug 2022

Tayo Adaramola set for Coventry debut on Burton away day for Bristol City clash

Tayo Adaramola set for Coventry debut on Burton away day for Bristol City clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 5:44 PM

Tayo Adaramola could make his Coventry debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Bristol City in Burton.

The Crystal Palace loanee missed the opening weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland but could now be ready to feature for the Sky Blues.

Coventry will host City at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium due to continued pitch problems at their home ground.

Owners Wasps have vowed to sort out the Coventry Building Society Arena pitch concerns that saw Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham postponed.

Matty James will be a doubt for Bristol City, having missed Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat by Sunderland.

The midfielder picked up a calf problem in the warm-up ahead of the Sunderland loss, and will need a late check before the Coventry clash.

Han-Noah Massengo could continue to deputise.

Bristol boss Nigel Pearson has been left frustrated by the venue switch, with travel changes having caused issues for the club.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media