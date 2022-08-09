Search

09 Aug 2022

Jack Simpson looking for more action after joining Cardiff from Rangers

Jack Simpson looking for more action after joining Cardiff from Rangers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 7:37 PM

Jack Simpson is looking for game time after joining Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old defender signed for the Light Blues from Bournemouth in January 2021 but failed to hold down a first-team place.

Simpson told Cardiff’s official website: “I’m very excited to join the club. I spoke to the manager (Steve Morison) about what he’s trying to do here.

“I’m a ball-playing centre-half, and hopefully that’ll suit the way the team are playing now.

“I’m excited to be here. I want to help the team and play in as many games as possible.”

City boss Morison said: “Jack’s going to bring balance for us in defence.

“He is a fantastic player, with a beautiful left foot.

“He is someone who wanted to come and be part of it. Jack’s here with a smile on his face, and ready to get to work.

“He’s an excellent addition to the group.”

A statement on Rangers’ official website read: “Rangers can confirm the departure of Jack Simpson to Championship side Cardiff on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

“Central defender Simpson, 25, made 14 appearances for the club after joining as a cover player in the winter of 2021 from Bournemouth.

“Simpson leaves Rangers with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media