Search

10 Aug 2022

Preston cruise past Huddersfield in Carabao Cup first round

Preston cruise past Huddersfield in Carabao Cup first round

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:46 PM

Preston advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The visiting Lilywhites, who had failed to score in their opening two league outings, enjoyed a rampant opening 30 minutes where they took complete control of the tie.

Despite ringing the changes, new Terriers boss Danny Schofield could not prevent his side slipping to a third consecutive defeat.

Ryan Lowe’s side took the lead inside six minutes when Lee Nicholls parried a powerful Ryan Ledson strike into the path of Troy Parrott, who converted his first goal for Preston on the rebound.

A nightmare start for the hosts worsened and they fell further behind when Alvaro Fernandez fired in a precise cross for Ali McCann to finish.

Preston then notched a third just before the half-hour mark in almost identical circumstances – again Manchester United loanee Fernandez the provider and McCann with the strike.

Huddersfield’s miserable start to the campaign was compounded even further in the second half when Brad Potts added a fourth, courtesy of a Will Boyle deflection.

Jordan Rhodes slotted a consolation beyond Freddie Woodman midway through the second half but there was no way back for Town.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media