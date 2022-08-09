Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons secures Carabao Cup win over Sutton

Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons earned a 1-0 victory against Sutton of League Two in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It was also a first win of the season for the Dons, who had lost their first two games in League One but controlled the tie despite making seven changes from last weekend.

After a pedestrian start, MK Dons midfielder Darragh Burns tried to liven up proceedings but could not keep his long-range effort down after cutting inside.

Burns was able to get a shot on target later in the first half, but it did not have the power required to beat Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose.

The Dons then went ahead, scoring their first goal of the season in the process, as Dawson Devoy played the ball through for Grant, who finished crisply into the bottom corner.

Burns had another chance early in the second half when he headed Henry Lawrence’s cross narrowly wide before Matthew Dennis shot over after turning on the edge of the area.

Alistair Smith came closest to equalising for Sutton when his low shot was pushed away by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, but the U’s wait for a first win in this competition goes on.