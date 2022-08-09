Search

10 Aug 2022

Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:06 PM

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road.

Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus Gunn in an entertaining all-Championship encounter.

A cagey first half of few clear-cut chances came to life in spectacular fashion with two stoppage-time goals from the hosts.

The deadlock was broken when Danel Sinani headed home a deflected cross from Jordan Hugill, with keeper Neil Etheridge getting a hand to the close-range effort but failing to keep it out.

A couple of minutes later it was 2-0 as Jacob Sorensen fired home a magnificent curler from 25 yards after the lively Sinani had broken clear down the right and picked him out.

Birmingham needed a quick response and they got one, with Leko halving the deficit after 53 minutes with an unerring low finish into the bottom corner after the Canaries had carelessly lost possession in midfield.

Sinani then went desperately close to restoring Norwich’s two-goal advantage with a lob over the stranded Etheridge which came back off the crossbar.

It was a lucky escape for John Eustace’s side and they made the most of it, making it 2-2 in the 77th minute when Jordan Graham’s corner went in off young defender Jonathan Tomkinson, who was making his Canaries debut.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media