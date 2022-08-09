Search

Late Danny Rose winner helps Stevenage stun Reading in cup

Danny Rose struck a late winner as an inexperienced Reading side slid out of the Carabao Cup first round after a 2-1 home defeat by Stevenage.

The League Two outfit dominated a scrappy first half, going ahead early on when 19-year-old loanee Saxon Earley scored from inside the home area.

Reading levelled in the 63rd minute through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s first goal for the club but Danny Rose pounced one minute from time to send the Hertfordshire side through.

Royals manager Paul Ince fielded mostly youngsters, with eight changes to his starting XI, while Stevenage boss Steve Evans did similar, with seven alterations.

It was the visitors who started the better and they were rewarded for their efforts when they went ahead in the 10th minute.

Kane Smith crossed low from the right and left-back Earley, on loan from Norwich, supplied a crisp finish for his first goal in senior football.

Reading offered little in response in the opening period but they equalised just past the hour mark when Ehibhatiomhan cleverly guided home a precise through ball from substitute Mamadi Camara.

But Stevenage struck right at the end, Rose finding the net with a composed effort at the far post from Dan Sweeney’s cross.

