Search

10 Aug 2022

Rochdale leave it late to see off Burton

Rochdale leave it late to see off Burton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Aug 2022 11:14 PM

Rochdale left it late before securing their passage through to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals in the dying minutes from James Ball and Devante Rodney ensured League Two Dale claimed the scalp of Burton from the division above.

With the prospect of a penalty shoot-out looking increasingly likely, Ball belatedly broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.

The spot-kick was awarded when Abraham Odoh cut in from the left and was tripped by Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Rochdale added a second goal through Rodney who raced from halfway on to a clearance from goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell to shoot low past Burton goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

The victory was no more than Rochdale deserved as they had the clearest chances of the night.

And after losing their first two league matches, the win was a confidence-builder for Robbie Stockdale’s side as they outplayed the Brewers for much of the night.

But it was another setback for Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, whose side have lost all three league and cup games so far and were clearly lacking in confidence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media