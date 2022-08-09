Search

10 Aug 2022

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaps praise on matchwinner Armani Little

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on Armani Little as his side made it comfortably into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Little, a summer signing from Torquay, scored a goal in each half as Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against Leyton Orient.

“Armani is a great finisher and connects with the ball so well and when Josh March came off with a migraine he led the line well,” said Burchnall.

Burchnall felt his side were good value for the win, adding: “The first 30 minutes of both halves we were really good and some of the football we played was excellent.

“We had a couple of chances to put it to bed, but overall it was a good collective performance. Our back three were excellent and Luke McGee made some good decisions.”

Meanwhile, Orient boss Wellens, who made seven changes to the team that beat Crawley 1-0 at the weekend, said: “We didn’t really need the game to be honest and we made changes to the side.

“We enjoyed a decent spell when we hit the post and their keeper made some good saves, but Forest Green deserved the win.”

