10 Aug 2022

Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

09 Aug 2022

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years.

Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven changes to his side but they still went in front on 24 minutes.

Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan for a fierce drive that Harry Lewis tipped on to the bar – but the ball rebounded off the Bradford keeper and into the net for an unfortunate own goal.

But the home team turned the game on its head with two goals in a five-minute spell before half-time.

Brad Halliday’s right-wing cross was firmly headed home by Cook after 39 minutes – and the Bradford centre forward struck again when he swept the ball in following a clever step-over from Jake Young.

Mallik Wilks was denied by Romoney Crichlow’s well-timed challenge in the penalty area as Hull chased an equaliser.

Bradford went close to a third when Scott Banks played Harry Chapman through and he fired across goal and wide.

Hull’s best chance to equalise fell to Sean McLoughlin, whose effort from Callum Elder’s corner was blocked on the line by Halliday.

