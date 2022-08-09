Search

Charlton boss Ben Garner full of praise for youngster Aaron Henry after cup win

09 Aug 2022

Charlton manager Ben Garner praised youngster Aaron Henry after Charlton claimed a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over QPR.

The 18-year old academy midfielder equalised late on to send the tie to penalties.

Henry’s strike cancelled out a Tyler Roberts screamer with 10 minutes remaining.

Addicks goalkeeper Joe Wollacott made the crucial save against Stefan Johansen – the first spot-kick of the night – to send Charlton through.

Garner said: “To see young Aaron put that strike in was a great moment, and to then follow that up and win on penalties was a great night.

“He’s a great technician and even his composure to take a penalty. For a young player he is very mature and level-headed. We need to keep developing him.

“I was disappointed to go 1-0 down because I don’t think we deserved it. But the reaction after that was really pleasing.”

QPR head coach Michael Beale was unhappy at his team, but praised goalscorer Roberts.

He said: “The best team on the night went through. They were better than us in the first half.

“I’m really disappointed tonight. You talk about giving an opportunity to shine and they miss that opportunity.

“No complaints. Charlton for large parts of the first half were a level above. And that’s on me.

“Collectively we weren’t on it. It’s bitterly disappointing.

“Tyler has been unfortunate with his injuries, he’s come on tonight and shown some good touches.”

