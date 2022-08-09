Search

10 Aug 2022

Robbie Stockdale calm after Carabao Cup upset of Burton

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale refused to go overboard with the Carabao Cup victory against Burton.

James Ball’s penalty and Devante Rodney’s stoppage-time clincher finally saw off the League One side.

“It was a really positive night for us – but it is just the start,” explained Stockdale, who was mindful his side had lost its first two league matches.

Stockdale was delighted with the response to Saturday’s loss at Gillingham where he was unhappy with his side’s energy levels.

He said: “The win was thoroughly deserved. From where we started on Saturday, it was chalk and cheese.

“I was angry on Saturday, but always knew it was in us. We have to make sure it is not just a one-off and have to do it again.

“It was a good night, we played well and are in the next round of the cup, but it will be pointless if we don’t do it in the next game against Grimsby.

“We have good players – that is why they are here. We believe we have the quality and physicality to beat anyone in our division and have just beaten a team in the division above.

“When we were criticised on Saturday, it was deserved, but against Burton we deserved praise to a man and even the substitutes.”

The defeat increased the pressure on Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink whose side has lost its first three league and cup games.

Hasselbaink admitted his side is not in a good place, explaining: “We are in a difficult moment.

“The only way we are going to get out of it is through hard work and keep believing. It is tough to pick ourselves up, but we have to do it as nobody else will do it.

“We need to be better. It is our own fault as we are giving away goals from our mistakes.

“We are doing things not expected of us, losing balls in silly areas and getting punished for it. We gave chances away from our own set-pieces. And in the final third, we want more creativity.”

