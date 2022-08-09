Search

10 Aug 2022

Steve Evans salutes Stevenage show as they rock Reading

Steve Evans salutes Stevenage show as they rock Reading

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 12:03 AM

Stevenage manager Steve Evans praised his side for an “outstanding” first-half display which set up a 2-1 win over Championship outfit Reading in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

League Two Stevenage went ahead in the 10th minute through Saxon Earley but Reading, fielding a young side, equalised just past the hour mark when Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan slid home after a quick break.

Danny Rose clinched a second-round tie for the Hertfordshire club with a smart far-post finish in the 89th minute.

Evans said: “Our team worked very hard. They gave everything they’ve got.

“In the first half, I thought we were outstanding. We should have put the game to bed, we should have been three or four goals ahead.

“Reading made a change, came into the game in the second half and had a better spell than us.

“It was a great finish [for their equaliser] but, after that, it’s gone a bit end-to-end and either team could have won it.

“But that bit of class at the end won us the cup tie.”

Reading manager Paul Ince defended his use of so many youngsters.

He said: “It was a good experience for the young kids even though it was disappointing the way we lost in the last few minutes.

“It looked like it was going to go to penalties but we were a bit sloppy with their second goal.

“You feel really gutted for them because they put in a really good shift.

“They’re young kids, they’re learning their way and this was a tough game for them to get involved in.

“We were a bit unsure at the start but, once we got used to it, we showed a lot more confidence in the second half.

“You never like to get knocked out in a cup game but it’s all about experience for the guys.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media