Search

10 Aug 2022

Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

Pete Wild full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman as Barrow down Blackpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 12:51 AM

Pete Wild was full of praise for penalty hero Paul Farman after he helped Barrow to a Carabao Cup shoot-out win over Championship Blackpool.

The tie was settled by the lottery of spot-kicks after a 0-0 draw in normal time, with Lewis Fiorini missing the target to put the visitors into the second round.

Farman had given the Bluebirds the advantage with a stunning save to deny defender Callum Connelly and Wild, who is yet to taste defeat in his first season at the club, said his shot-stopper deserved the glory.

“Paul Farman is a top fella,” said Wild. “He makes big saves for us and keeps us in games.

“It helps having a good back four in front of him, which I think he’s got.

“But when he does something like that in penalties, then you’ve got to be pleased for him.

“You’ve got to defend well, coming to a Championship side – you’ve got to defend the box well. I thought we defended well, we had limited chances, but that’s football.

“I’m delighted for the lads that they stood strong. It was a chance for us to express ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Blackpool manager Michael Appleton conceded their lower league opponents had earned the luck in the shoot-out.

“Barrow earned a little bit of luck,” he said after the game. “There’s no doubt about that, with the effort they put in.

“I said to the players before the game that about 50-60 per cent of clubs who are in higher divisions will lose tonight – just make sure we’re not one of them. Unfortunately, we have been, and what I said to them has come true.

“I thought we were more threatening second half – we moved the ball really well in the first half as well.

“Between both boxes we were great, and then obviously, the reality is you get paid to score goals.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media