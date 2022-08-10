Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury joins Watford on season-long loan

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has joined Championship side Watford on a season-long loan deal with the option of a permanent move.
The 24-year-old has linked up with the Hornets, subject to English Football League clearance, as they attempt to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
A statement on the club’s official website read: “Highly-rated midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed for Watford FC on a season-long loan with an option to buy, the club confirms.
“The 24-year-old joins from Premier League side Leicester City, where he has plied his trade since the age of seven and has gone on to make a total of 84 first-team appearances since making his debut against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup in September 2017.”
Former England Under-21 international Choudhury had two loan spells at Burton earlier in his career, but has gradually worked his way into the first-team picture at the King Power Stadium.
He was used as a substitute in the Foxes’ FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in May 2021 and also played a part in the club’s march to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League last season.
Watford launched their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and followed it up with a 1-1 draw at West Brom on Monday evening.
