State Of Rest out to prove mile credentials in Prix Jacques le Marois

State Of Rest will head to the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday rather than lining up in the Juddmonte International at York next week.

Joseph O’Brien confirmed the globetrotting colt will drop back in trip and take on the likes of Coroebus, Inspiral and Maljoom in the Group One contest over a mile.

The four-year-old looked better than ever when taking the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot on his previous run.

And while as short as 8-1 with some firms for the York contest, the County Kilkenny handler has his sights set on Deauville.

O’Brien said: “The plan is to run at the weekend in France in the Marois.

“It looks a good race, but we are looking forward to it. He won nicely at Ascot and we have been happy with him since then.”

The son of Starspangledbanner, who has also notched Group One wins in America, Australia and France, could head Down Under again thereafter.

Good on 'ya. Sensational finish as State of Rest joins Aidan O'Brien's Adelaide as an Irish Cox Plate winner for @JosephOBrien2 #CoxPlate101 pic.twitter.com/XVVHGVrBJ4 — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) October 23, 2021

Successful four times at the highest level, including in the Prix Ganay and Saratoga Derby, owners Newgate Stud who, along with Rathbarry in Ireland, will be responsible for his second career, are keen to return to Moonee Valley in a bid to follow up last season’s victory in the Cox Plate.

O’Brien added: “We will obviously see how we get on here, but going back to Australia is obviously an option after that.”