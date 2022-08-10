Search

10 Aug 2022

State Of Rest out to prove mile credentials in Prix Jacques le Marois

State Of Rest out to prove mile credentials in Prix Jacques le Marois

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 3:08 PM

State Of Rest will head to the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday rather than lining up in the Juddmonte International at York next week.

Joseph O’Brien confirmed the globetrotting colt will drop back in trip and take on the likes of Coroebus, Inspiral and Maljoom in the Group One contest over a mile.

The four-year-old looked better than ever when taking the Prince of Wales’s Stakes over 10 furlongs at Royal Ascot on his previous run.

And while as short as 8-1 with some firms for the York contest, the County Kilkenny handler has his sights set on Deauville.

O’Brien said: “The plan is to run at the weekend in France in the Marois.

“It looks a good race, but we are looking forward to it. He won nicely at Ascot and we have been happy with him since then.”

The son of Starspangledbanner, who has also notched Group One wins in America, Australia and France, could head Down Under again thereafter.

Successful four times at the highest level, including in the Prix Ganay and Saratoga Derby, owners Newgate Stud who, along with Rathbarry in Ireland, will be responsible for his second career, are keen to return to Moonee Valley in a bid to follow up last season’s victory in the Cox Plate.

O’Brien added: “We will obviously see how we get on here, but going back to Australia is obviously an option after that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media