Murphy sets out Group One goal for Manhattan Jungle

Amy Murphy has Group One targets in mind for Manhattan Jungle following her fine effort to finish second in the Prix de Cabourg at Deauville earlier this month.

The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle was a member of Murphy’s enterprising raiding party that set up base in Chantilly at a satellite yard in the early part of the season and she made the most of her time on the continent racking up three straight victories, including Listed honours in the Prix des Reves d’Or at Vichy.

That set the filly up perfectly for a tilt at the Queen Mary back on home soil at Royal Ascot, but the youngster was unable to make her mark from a stand-side draw.

However, given a six-week break to get over her Ascot exertions, Manhattan Jungle thrived on her first try at six furlongs when returning to France for one of the supporting races on Deauville’s Prix Rothschild card, pushing Aidan O’Brien’s The Antarctic all the way to the line.

Manhattan Jungle superb in today's G3 Prix De Cabourg, finishing a game 2nd to a brilliant colt, The Antarctic.

Murphy is now pondering her options for the two-year-old, with both the Prix Morny (August 21) back at Deauville and Newmarket’s Cheveley Park Stakes (September 24) under consideration, while the Newmarket-based handler also highlighted the Breeders’ Cup as a further target considering Manhattan Jungle is owned by the American-based Eclipse Thoroughbred Partnership.

“I was pleased with Manahattan Jungle, I thought she ran a blinder,” said Murphy.

“I think she’s versatile and just as happy over five or six – she has the speed for five, but has now shown she stays every bit at six, she ran through the line at Deauville no problem.”

“She’s in the Morny and the Cheveley Park, but we’ll see what those races are looking like before deciding whether we go for them or look at something else. The Breeders’ Cup would absolutely be a long-term aim.”

On a fine afternoon in Normandy, Murphy’s Ipanema Princess also made the podium on the same card in the Group Three Prix Six Perfections.

A winner at Epsom earlier in the season, the daughter of Kessaar was hitting the frame in Pattern company for the first time – although the performance was no shock to her handler, who has always held the filly in high regard.

Ipanema Princess and Manhattan Jungle taking on the big guns and both collecting Group3 Black Type this afternoon at Deauville, finishing 3rd & 2nd respectively.

She continued: “I was delighted with her; we’ve always held her in high regard and always liked her.

“She’s in at Deauville this weekend, but unless the race cut up, I doubt we would back her up so quickly. The plan has been to get her home, freshen her up, and then go again when she’s ready. There’s plenty of options over the next six weeks.”