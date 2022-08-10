Seeking Gold looks set for bright future after Yarmouth success

Tom Clover would love to see Seeking Gold step up to a mile at some stage after cruising to success at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Under Jack Mitchell, the Havana Gold juvenile made light work of four opponents in the seven-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The two-length success was a measure of compensation for being touched off at Newbury on debut, and his Newmarket handler was left wondering what path to plot after he drew readily clear of Godolphin’s Modern Dancer.

“He did it nicely I thought,” said Clover of the 11-10 favourite.

“He travelled well and a little better perhaps than he did at Newbury.

Nice colt! Seeking Gold has a G2 Champagne Stakes entry and wins impressively at @GTYarmouthRaces on just his second start for @Mitchelljack77 and @tomcloverracing… pic.twitter.com/c7Xopir0X9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 10, 2022

“He was a touch green when he hit the front and a little greener than I was expecting, but we haven’t been on the turf with him since Newbury. He really ran through the line strong and he took plenty of pulling up.

“He would be fine over seven (furlongs) or a mile next time. He had a look around and didn’t really know what he was doing.

“I have no idea where he will go next. He is on the France Galop system and I don’t know whether we will think about a novice.

“He is in the Champagne at Doncaster, there is a nice Group Three at Haydock in a month’s time… there are a few options for him.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing him over a mile. Let’s see how he is in the morning – I have no firm plans for him yet.”

Meanwhile, Clover is hoping to get promising filly Jumbeau fit for the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar in October following a setback.

The Brazen Beau juvenile was beaten just three lengths by subsequent Group One Phoenix Stakes scorer Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot in June.

Though the thrice-raced bay has not run since, she is on the comeback trail.

Clover said: “That Windsor Castle form has worked out so well. I was kicking myself now for not running her in the Queen Mary.

“She had a little setback and she is back trotting, and we are going to get her A1 for the Redcar Two Year Old Trophy.

“She will have a low weight in it. It is worth a lot of money and it is a Listed race, so that is what we are trying to get her ready for.

“If we have got time to take in something like a Bosra Sham or something late on, we will have a look, but she is fine now and we hope she gets a smooth run-in.”

Clover is also keeping a watchful eye on the weather forecasts ahead of York’s big Ebor meeting next week.

Al Karrar is set to line up in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, providing the ground remains quick.

The son of Dark Angel advertised his potential with a resounding debut win in a six-furlong Windsor maiden before chasing home Royal Scotsman in the Group Two Richmond at Goodwood on his second start.

Clover said: “I really don’t want it to rain at York next week.

“Al Karrar is a nice horse and I would love to see him line up in the Gimcrack if the ground was OK. That is a few days away, so we will have to see.”