Adams on Strictly and Clayton’s Christmas socks – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.
Gareth Bale and Los Angeles FC team-mate Kellyn Acosta threw the first pitch at an LA Dodgers game.
A new challenge for Tony Adams.
Team MOTD got down to work.
Limitless Zlatan.
Liverpool marked a special day in their history.
Nottingham Forest got game ready.
Brian Lara and Adam Gilchrist paid tribute to Rudi Koertzen.
Ben Stokes felt proud.
Chris Woakes, James Anderson and Kate Cross enjoyed commentary.
Is that bad luck?
Valtteri Bottas tried out a different set of wheels.
Camp life for Triple G.
Tyson Fury was feeling positive.
Carl Frampton was thankful for the magic.
Quick-fire questions for Lee Westwood.
