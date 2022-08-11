Search

11 Aug 2022

Hamza Choudhury could make Watford debut at home to Burnley

Watford boss Rob Edwards could make changes for Friday’s visit of Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two relegated clubs last faced off in April when a 2-1 victory for the visiting Clarets at Vicarage Road could not prevent them from joining the hosts in going down from the Premier League.

The Hornets have started their Championship season with four points out of a possible six but were second best for much of Monday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury signed on loan this week and should be part of the squad. Fellow new recruit Rey Manaj has made two substitute appearances and Mario Gaspar also debuted in midweek. Imran Louza (knee) remains absent while Samir is set to leave the club.

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is without a handful of players for his third match in charge.

Ashley Westwood (ankle) is a long-term absentee and Kevin Long, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scott Twine and Jay Rodriguez are still working their way up to full fitness.

Summer signing Twine made his debut in the opening game win over Huddersfield but has struggled with a minor issue throughout pre-season and is being managed by Kompany during a busy period.

Manuel Benson was introduced off the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Luton and could be part of the Burnley starting line-up on Friday.

