11 Aug 2022

Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons

Richard Keogh could be in line for Ipswich debut against MK Dons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 3:01 PM

Ipswich could give defender Richard Keogh his debut in the Sky Bet League One match against MK Dons.

The veteran centre-back, 36, joined from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee – signing a one-year deal – and is expected to go straight into the squad.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is set to recall his regulars after making sweeping changes for the midweek Carabao Cup home defeat by Colchester, when Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules both made full debuts.

Midfielder Dominic Ball, a summer signing from QPR, continues to be monitored following an ankle injury which saw him sit out the opening two league games, while defender Corrie Ndaba (hip) is also closing in on a return.

MK Dons head to Suffolk looking to build momentum from their midweek Carabao Cup win over Sutton.

Midfielder Conor Grant will be hoping for another chance to impress boss Liam Manning after the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club on Tuesday night.

Striker Will Grigg (hamstring) remains unavailable after being forced off during last weekend’s league defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Josh McEachran (foot) faces a spell on the sidelines, while forward Mo Eisa (ankle), defenders Daniel Harvie (knee) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) all continue their own recovery.

