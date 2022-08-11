Bristol Rovers have Paul Coutts back from suspension for Oxford clash

Bristol Rovers will have captain Paul Coutts available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Oxford.

Scottish midfielder Coutts has now served out a four-match ban, which carried over from the end of last season following a red card for violent conduct.

Defender Alfie Kilgour could be asked to start again having come in for James Gibbons, who missed the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Crawley with an unspecified injury and is expected to be facing a spell out.

Nick Anderton is not available, the left-back having been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer which requires surgery.

Oxford could hand a debut to new loan signing Kyle Joseph.

The 20-year-old forward has signed on a season-long loan from Swansea, so is expected to go straight into Karl Robinson’s squad.

The U’s pulled off a shock penalty shoot-out win over the Swans in midweek, when Robinson made several changes including a first start for midfielder Tyler Goodrham.

Forwards Sam Baldock (thigh) and Yanic Wildschut (hamstring) both continue their rehabilitation.