Perry Ng to return from suspension for Cardiff’s game against Birmingham

Cardiff will welcome back defender Perry Ng for the visit of Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Ng was sent off in the opening-day success over Norwich for two bookable offences but has now served his one-match ban.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison will be without Vontae Daley-Campbell after his debut in midweek ended with a late dismissal during a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

Jack Simpson signed for Cardiff on Tuesday and will expect to be part of the matchday squad for the first time.

Birmingham will welcome Przemyslaw Placheta back into the fold after he was forced to sit out their cup defeat on penalties to parent club Norwich due to the terms of his loan.

Placheta netted in Blues’ 2-1 win over Huddersfield on Friday, which briefly sent the club to the top of the Championship.

Jonathan Leko did his chances of a recall no harm with a goal in midweek after two unused substitute appearances in the second tier this season.

Gary Gardner, Krystian Bielik and Nico Gordon are still absent and building up fitness before they can impress new boss John Eustace.